Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $57.55. 548,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,070. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $944.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.