Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.
DIN stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $57.55. 548,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,070. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $944.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
