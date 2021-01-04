Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,928. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

