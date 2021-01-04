Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Up 5.4%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 392,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,201,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on XBIO. ValuEngine raised Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

