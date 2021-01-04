OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading 5.9% Higher

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.21. 1,279,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,528,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $804.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.54 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.