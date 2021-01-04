Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. 2,497,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,381,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 245,451 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

