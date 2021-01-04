JustBet One Day Volume Hits $181.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, JustBet has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $157,258.04 and approximately $181.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00324680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00515382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00271373 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049816 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.