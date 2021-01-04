Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 435,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 713,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.