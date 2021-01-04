EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 5.5%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price was up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 5,335,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,192,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,397,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,323 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,007,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,989,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

