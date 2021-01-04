IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director Sells C$11,400.00 in Stock

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,835.

Frederick William Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$9,400.00.

Shares of CVE:IPT traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.87. IMPACT Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.52 million and a PE ratio of -282.50.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

