GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00017411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $327,660.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00324363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00514230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049613 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,390,150 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.