Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.21 million and $5.78 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00324363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00514230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049613 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

