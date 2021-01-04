TEMCO Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $660,948.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00324363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00514230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049613 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 tokens. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

