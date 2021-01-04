Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading Up 5.2%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 323,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 547,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $725.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.47.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $61,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,790.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,178,546. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

