Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Trading Up 5.1%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 1,380,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,465,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CATB shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

The firm has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

