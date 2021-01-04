Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Up 5%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 1,899,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,382,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Equities analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $95,507. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

