Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $167.66 and last traded at $169.35. 2,155,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,421,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

