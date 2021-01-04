Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Down 5.2%

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) shares dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.60 and last traded at $68.25. Approximately 3,378,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,439,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.02.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

