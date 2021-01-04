Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Down 5.3%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $49.24. Approximately 2,205,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,667,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.