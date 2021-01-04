STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Trading Down 5.5%

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 2,027,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,510,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 59.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 92,259 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in STORE Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.