Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $743.89 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $743.89 million and approximately $240.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,103,161,217 coins and its circulating supply is 10,811,694,064 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

