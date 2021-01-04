Primas Trading Down 19.7% This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $586,946.42 and $4.38 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00472851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

