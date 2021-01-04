LockTrip Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $10.34 million and $8,561.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017042 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036949 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

