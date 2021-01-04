Elastos Achieves Market Cap of $27.88 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $27.88 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004998 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005296 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001566 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001000 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

