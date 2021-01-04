Shard Trading Down 74.8% Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 81.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $297.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard Profile

SHARD is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io . Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

