Selfkey One Day Volume Reaches $645,288.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, ABCC, IDEX and OKEx. Selfkey has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $645,288.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00346454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023957 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,558,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Tidex, ABCC, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

