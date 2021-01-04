Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 10,838,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,140,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Get Nikola alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.