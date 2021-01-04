Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Trading Up 5.5%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 273,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 197,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

NNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

