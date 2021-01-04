Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 435,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 713,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $852.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.