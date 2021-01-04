The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading 5.9% Higher

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $61.46. 140,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 151,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 361.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,436,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,805 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

