Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Up 6.1%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.34. 268,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 574,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 572.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

