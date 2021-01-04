Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.58. 14,518,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 9,661,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

