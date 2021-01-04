Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Strong Sell

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CSGP stock traded down $29.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $895.26. The company had a trading volume of 197,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $892.41 and a 200 day moving average of $828.84. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $951.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

