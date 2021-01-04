Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 389,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,608. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,578,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 376,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,995,000 after purchasing an additional 661,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100,610 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

