Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

DAR traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. 1,411,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,720. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $19,997,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

