LEOcoin (LC4) Market Capitalization Tops $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,706.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.89 or 0.03366011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00477976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.20 or 0.01269503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00408152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00181016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LC4USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.