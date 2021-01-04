Playkey Hits Market Capitalization of $218,493.83 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $218,493.83 and approximately $55,385.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 87.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00345136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024025 BTC.

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

