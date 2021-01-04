0xcert (ZXC) Trading Up 118.5% Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $70,767.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 118.5% higher against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00345136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024025 BTC.

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

