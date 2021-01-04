Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Up 7.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.05. 841,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 661,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cryoport by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

