Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Up 6.9%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.64. 1,488,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,603,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $364.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 63.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

