Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 8.1%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $204.94 and last traded at $195.46. Approximately 104,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 52,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.74.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

