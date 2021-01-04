VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Up 7%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $58.05. 15,936,864 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 13,389,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

