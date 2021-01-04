Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 7.9%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $28.65. 957,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 722,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a market cap of $398.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

