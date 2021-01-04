Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Up 6.6%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 1,600,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 901,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOGO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

The firm has a market cap of $120.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

