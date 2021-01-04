GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Up 7.5%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 1,985,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,374,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. Research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

