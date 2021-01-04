FintruX Network Market Capitalization Reaches $370,453.62 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $370,453.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00347595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023992 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

