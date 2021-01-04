Analyzing General Moly (GMOLQ) & Its Rivals

General Moly (OTCMKTS: GMOLQ) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare General Moly to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for General Moly and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A General Moly Competitors 661 1895 2022 108 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential downside of 0.59%. Given General Moly’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Moly has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of General Moly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Moly and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A -$7.88 million -0.50 General Moly Competitors $4.95 billion $616.32 million 2.43

General Moly’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than General Moly. General Moly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

General Moly has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% General Moly Competitors -187.62% 3.03% 0.06%

Summary

General Moly rivals beat General Moly on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. On November 18, 2020, General Moly, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

