Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading 8.5% Higher

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.25. 1,435,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 484,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

