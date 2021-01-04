Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares rose 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 23,152,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,950,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

