ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading 10.1% Higher

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.29. 1,479,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 782,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

Get ObsEva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.