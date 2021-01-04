Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 345,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 445,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 25.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

